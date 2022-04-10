Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a state-wide health campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated a state-wide health campaign, and said each of the 403 assembly segments in the state will have a 100-bed hospital.

Launching the Jan Arogya Mela in the state from the Jungle Kaudia primary health centre in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said his government is focusing on strengthening the health infrastructure.

“Every assembly segment in the state will have a 100-bed well-equipped hospital and the Jan Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all primary health centres,” he said.

People will get free consultation and medicines during the drive, he said.

The chief minister said the campaign was started in 2020 but discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also claimed that the deadly encephalitis, which took lives of more than 50,000 children from 1977 to 2017, came under control due to joint efforts of the Union and state government.

“Encephalitis came under control in the past four years. The deadly encephalitis will be eradicated forever in one to two years,” he said.