Wheat procurement breaks five year record in Punjab

Wheat procurement in Punjab has broken five year record this year with the procurement agencies purchasing 4.3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat till 10 April.

A spokesperson of the government said the total purchase of wheat by the government agencies, as on 10th April, has broken all records for wheat purchase till the corresponding date in the past five years.

This year the government agencies have already procured 4.3 Lakh MT of wheat whereas the earlier peak for the same period was 38,019 MT in the year 2018, he said.

As the wheat arrivals surge in most parts of the state, the procurement agencies have also stepped up their efforts to ensure that Mandi operations are executed with greater efficiency, the spokesperson said.

Divulging further, he said that this year the state government has already ensured that Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments worth Rs 138 Crore stand transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers whereas the earlier high was Rs 6.5 Crore in 2017.

Terming these record breaking figures a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government, the spokesperson said the Punjab government was committed to farmers’ welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of the hard earned produce of the farmers.