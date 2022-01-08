VK Bhawra assumes charge as new Punjab DGP

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Viresh Kumar Bhawra on Saturday assumed the charge of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Punjab.

The order issued by the state Government reads, “On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force).”

After assuming charge, newly appointed DGP Punjab said that with Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are around the corner, Punjab Police will ensure smooth conduct of elections.

He said keeping in view the elections, the Punjab Police will also ensure that elections are being conducted in inducement free manner.

Apart from ensuring smooth elections, the new DGP said his focus would be on eradicating drug menace and terrorism from the state.

He said people centric policing and public service delivery are among his top priorities.

The DGP said the Punjab Police will make optimum use of technology for carrying out investigations of the various crimes.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service recipient had served in the states of Punjab, Assam and Intelligence Bureau, in different capacities.