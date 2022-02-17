Two earthquakes jolt parts of Kangra, Shimla districts of Himachal

Snowbound Dhar Khashauni area of Rohru area of Shimla district and Uparli Khadbai in Dharamshala area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh were on Thursday jolted by 2.90 and 2.70 magnitude earthquakes respectively.

Indian Meteorological Department official said a mild earthquake measuring 2.90 on the Richter scale, jolted several parts of Shimla district at 2.55 pm.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km in the Dhar Khashauni area in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district.

The second earthquake was reported in Dharamshala that measured 2.70 on Richter Scale at around 5.20 pm and it was located at the depth of 10 km at Uparli Khadbai.

The people slightly felt the tremors but no damage was reported in the earthquake in these areas, the official added.