Six people, trapped in snow rescued after 3 days by Kishtwar police

Six members of a family who went missing in deep snow on Tuesday evening at Margan Top in the Kishtwar district were rescued by the police and civil administration on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh said that the missing persons were rescued by the police personnel at the Naribal Warwan police station.

“All six trapped civilians have been rescued by combined efforts of Kishtwar Police and civil administration. They were trapped in heavy snowfall at Margan Top for three days, the ADGP said.

Having spent three days in heavy snow, they will reunite with their family.

On 22 February one Wali Mohammad resident of Warwan informed Kishtwar Police on telephone that 6 persons of his relation who were going towards Warwan from Ananthnag via Margantop have got trapped at Margan Top due to heavy snowfall.

On this SSP Kishtwar, Shaftqat Hussain Batt directed SHO Warwan to launch search and rescue operation for their safe evacuation. Subsequently, today after putting in hectic efforts,kishtwar Police established contact with the trapped persons over mobile phone.

SSP Kishtwar personally spoke to the trapped persons and assured them of all the necessary assistance for their safe evacuation.

IAF and Indian Army were also involved in the search operations.