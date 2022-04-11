Seeking time, Mann tells Punjabis not to be in a hurry

Over a month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Assembly polls, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked Punjabis to have patients and give time to his government.

“Punjabis, give some time! Have a little patience. There’s nothing I don’t remember. Don’t hurry to make Punjab a colorful Punjab. It’s going to take a while. Everyone’s problems will be solved. There will be no one who will not be listened to,” Mann said in a post on his Facebook account.

Earlier on Sunday, Mann asked protesters to defer their agitation and allow the AAP government to function properly.

“We know people have high hopes for us. We also fully understand what their demands are. However, it hasn’t been long since we assumed office. Let the government become fully functional and officers take charge. We will fulfil all our promises. Everything is in the process,” said the CM in his Assembly constituency Dhuri (Sangrur) when asked about the protests soon after the AAP government’s formation.

Before this, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had appealed to unemployed youth to be patient. He said the government would take effective steps to redress their grievances. “We are studying issues in detail. We need time to take effective steps to generate jobs,” Cheema said.