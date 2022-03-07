Schools reopen in Leh

Schools in the cold desert region of Leh in the union territory of Ladakh reopened on Monday amidst renewed enthusiasm and special functions.

Students of classes 6 to 12 reached their schools in spite of the severe cold. They were greeted by the teachers.

Arrangements were made to ensure that the COVID-related SOPs were followed by students at their homes as well as at Schools.

Welcome functions were held at Government higher secondary and middle schools in Leh.

Schools also reopened in different villages of the Khaltse sub-division with special functions.

DC Leh, Shrikant Suse had earlier ordered that schools in Leh district of Ladakh will resume offline classes for classes 6 to 12 after winter vacations from 7 March.

The decision to reopen all government and private schools were taken after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation in the district.