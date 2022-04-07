Punjab a paralysed state under AAP govt: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government has become a paralysed state where law and order has completely collapsed and a new sense of fear has captured the people of the state.

In a statement, Chugh expressing his shock at the killing of a soccer player in Tarn Taran today said that more than 20 persons have been killed in the state during the last 23 days of the AAP government.

It was so disgraceful on the part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the charge of home department, that instead of focusing on governance in the state he was more worried about touring in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

It is complete goonda raj that has come to prevail in the state where nobody is feeling safe and secure< he said.

Chugh said the Punjab chief minister is working more like a “prachaar mantri” going around in states where Assembly elections are scheduled later this year.

He said the chief minister was accountable to the state of Punjab and its problems, but he is becoming more accountable to Arvind Kejriwal which demonstrates how miserably he has cheated the confidence of the people..