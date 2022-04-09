Punjab govt committed to stop brain drain : Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government is committed to stop brain drain from Punjab by creating new opportunities so that the youth of Punjab should not go to foreign shores in pursuit of their dreams.

Addressing the students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) during the first convocation ceremony today, the CM said this was the era of technical education so the current education needs to be in sync with the employment opportunities available.

Seeking some time to create an industry friendly environment in the state to provide employment in Punjab itself, he appealed to youngsters to serve their own motherland. Mann also appealed to the parents to give freedom to their children, especially to the girls, to excel in the field of their choices. He said parents should stop spoon feeding their children and should rather strengthen their skills by providing them an open environment to prove themselves.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and CM conferred degrees to the students of MRSPTU. Purohit also conferred honorary doctorate degrees to the three eminent personalities for their contribution in the various fields which included social worker Dr SPS Oberoi, industrialist Rajinder Gupta and former chairman ISRO, Dr Radha Krishanan (degree received by Director IIT Ropar Dr Rajiv Ahuja).

Delivering the convocation address, the Governor said technologists are problem solvers who search for quicker, better and less expensive ways to meet tough challenges and varieties like MRSPTU gear up the technologists to fulfill these challenges.

He called upon young technologists, that instead of looking for job opportunities, they should be job creators adding that through start-ups and entrepreneurships they can create enterprises, which will create wealth for the nation, society and people. He called upon the MRSPTU to take a lead in creating an eco-system for entrepreneurship and innovation amongst its constituent colleges and hoped that setting up of innovation and incubation centres in on its radar.

Governor Punjab Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also inaugurated 75 online certificate courses in emerging technologies started by the MRSPTU.