Punjab should avoid unilateral decisions, overlooking Haryana’s rights: Hooda

Flaying the Punjab Assembly resolution seeking transfer of the Union Territory Chandigarh to it, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Punjab government should avoid unilateral decisions, overlooking the rights of Haryana.

Backing the Haryana government resolution, passed unanimously in the state Assembly today “The Opposition is ready to fight for Haryana on whatever front the government asks us to. The all-party delegation should meet the Governor, the President and the Prime Minister and advocate the rights of Haryana, in one voice,” he said.

Speaking during the discussion in the House, Hooda said the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha is a political jumla that holds no meaning.

“The resolution (Punjab Assembly) has no Constitutional meaning but all the political parties of Haryana should stand unitedly against such activities which are against the interests of Haryana because there have been attempts by the governments of Punjab to encroach upon the interests of Haryana even earlier,” he said.

Delving into history, Hooda said since the formation of a separate state, there has been a dispute between Haryana and Punjab on three issues, first water, second Hindi speaking areas and third Capital.

He said different commissions and courts gave decisions in favour of Haryana regarding water. “The Shah Commission recommended keeping Chandigarh as the capital of Haryana. Along with this, talks are going on for years for the merger of Hindi speaking areas with Haryana,” Hooda said.

“Our priority is that Haryana should get SYL water as per the decision of the Supreme Court. In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Haryana. First of all, the decision of the Supreme Court should be implemented and other issues should also be discussed after that. Special attention should be paid to the rights of Haryana in talks,” he added.

The Congress leader said Punjab is Haryana’s elder brother but the state should not try to be a big brother. “The Punjab government should avoid the practice of unilateral decisions, overlooking the rights of Haryana,” he said.

