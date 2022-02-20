Punjab Assembly Polls : 63.44 % voting till 5 pm

Punjab on Sunday witnessed an overall peaceful single phased poll to elect 117 representatives for Assembly constituencies of state.

Till 5pm, 63.44 voting percentage was recorded in Punjab.

Thanking the people of Punjab for coming out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right, chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said there was not a single case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters that was brought to the notice of the Commission during the day.

He, however, said some minor poll related incidents witnessed in the state and a total of 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered on day of polling to avert any untoward incidents.

Raju said the focus of the Election Commission (EC) was to ensure peaceful polls in a free and fair manner. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that 196 all Women polling stations also saw large numbers of voters.

Raju said that the main feature of this election was deputation of 8784 micro-observers in addition to 65 general observers, 29 police observers and 50 expenditure observers by EC.

He said that in the morning during the mock poll 146 ballot units, 152 control units and 433 VVPAT machines were replaced, while 72 ballot units, 64 control units and 649 VVPATs were replaced during the conduct of the poll.

The CEO also said that there was not a single case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters that was brought to the notice of the Commission during the day.

Raju thanked all the polling personnel, security personnel and Punjab Police personnel for working day and night to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls in the state.