NC accuses centre of “misusing” investigative agencies as ED questions Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Thursday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was reportedly questioned in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago.

The National Conference leader was summoned to Delhi for being questioned in the probe agency’s headquarters this morning where his statement was recorded.

The case was registered by the ED earlier this year. Accusing the Centre of misusing investigative agencies, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) in a tweet said, “The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB – all have been used for political purposes.”

“This summons to our Vice President is in the same vein. We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the national conference as and when required,” it said.

The NC said that the “JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation”. “Inspite of it being the holy month of Ramnzan and Delhi not being the primary place of his residence, Mr. Abdullah did not seek a postponement or a change of venue and appeared as per the notice”.

“There was a time when elections were announced by the EC but now it seems that elections are announced by the ED. Over recent years we have seen that where ever state elections are due agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP”.

The NC stated; “This summons is another step in the vicious vilification campaign that started even before 5 August 2019, when constitutional position holders like the then Governor were used to make slanderous accusations against opponents of the BJP, knowing full well that there was no legal recourse available to those at the receiving end of these lies”.

“Even though this exercise is political in nature, Mr. Omar Abdullah will cooperate with the investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part and he is not an accused in any matter under investigation”.