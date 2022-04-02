Mehbooba accuses Govt of economically disempowering J&K

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the government is hellbent on economic disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir.

“On one hand the administration is hounding the business community of J&K through ED, CBI, NIA and on the other it continues to facilitate crony capitalists to grab up everything at cheap prices in the distressed economy”, she said.

“Entire J&K has been put on sale for the people from outside. They want to target our self-sufficiency,” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba was talking to a delegation of Kashmir Distributors Association (KDA) that called on her and apprised her about the reports of government facilitating the opening of Reliance Jio-Marts across Kashmir valley.

The delegation highlighted the ramifications of the said move which can systematically decimate their sales, destroy their market share and pulverize the local economy.