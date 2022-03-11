Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on 16 March

Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on 16 March at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi to meet AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said the party will seek time to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit and he will meet him on Saturday to stake claim formation of the government.

Before this, a meeting of the party’s elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is likely to be held in SAS Nagar (Mohali) this evening.

A spokesperson of AAP said Mann will also join AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for a roadshow in Amritsar on 13 March to mark the party’s thumping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Before this, Mann along with 91 AAP MLAs will go to Golden Temple to pay obeisance.

Meanwhile, Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday and extended an invitation to him to attend both the events, the sources said.

The over-an-hour-long meet was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP in-charge of political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha.

Sharing a picture of his meeting with Mann, Kejriwal said in a tweet, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend an invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab.”

The sources said the two leaders are likely to finalise the list of ministers to be inducted into the AAP government. The names of the probable candidates who could be inducted are the MLAs who have been re-elected to the Assembly. These include Leader of Opposition in previous Assembly Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Harjot Bains and Baljinder Kaur. Some new faces can be given a place in Mann’s council of ministers, they said.

AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagging 92 seats out of 117.