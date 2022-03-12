Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Punjab

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) landslide victory in Punjab, the Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government in Punjab.

Mann, including his, handed over the letter of support of all the 91 newly-elected MLAs to the Governor. After being unanimously elected as AAP legislature leader at a meeting of the party MLAs on Friday, Mann had decided to meet the Governor.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, Mann said, “We have handed over the letter of support of all the newly-elected MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party to the Governor and staked a claim to form the next government of Punjab, which he accepted”.

“We also informed the Governor about the place and time of the swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at 12.30 p.m. in Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh,” Mann added. He said all the people of Punjab are invited to come to Khatkar Kalan for this historic occasion. “On March 16, not only us and our ministers, all the people of Punjab will take an oath to make Punjab prosperous again. We all together make Punjab Prosperous,” Mann added.

The CM-designate said that each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party would work for the growth and progress of Punjab, once their government assumed office. The state would be run on the principles laid by Bhagat Singh – of public welfare and putting the state first, he said. While refusing to divulge details of who would be inducted into the Cabinet, Mann said the Cabinet would be good.

“The Council of Ministers will take historic decisions,” Mann added. Sources said initially, only six to seven ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet.

Mann arrived at the Raj Bhawan in his car, though the government cars and jammers followed him. On Friday night, he held a meeting with chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari and Director General of Police, VK Bhawra and reportedly asked them to ensure discipline among the employees, while ensuring that there is no harassment to the public. A Venu Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary to the CM. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer. He was currently posted as additional chief secretary, excise and taxation.