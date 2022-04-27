LEHO for promotion of tourist homestays in Ladakh to prevent migration

Founder of Ladakh Environment and Health Organisation (LEHO), Dr. Mohammed Deen, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur on Wednesday and submitted a proposal to establish Ladakh as a sustainable, carbon-neutral, self-reliant, inclusive and high-value eco-tourism destination.

Dr. Deen shared the Ladakh eco-tourism policy framework to achieve sustainable tourism development in the region. He informed that the objective of the policy is to enhance rural livelihood, provide incentives to local communities to prevent migration from villages and bring all stakeholders on a common platform to empower them and strengthen institutional structures, partnerships and collaborations.

Dr Deen stressed on the need to develop and promote homestays as a part of the eco-tourism policy. He stated about 15 homestays have been established by LEHO in different villages, including Takmachik, Shara and Likir.

He informed about the potential of eco-tourism and homestays in Ladakh due to its unique geography, environment and culture.

Mathur stressed on the need to adopt sustainable practices and right approach for the development of Ladakh. He stated that the Administration would make efforts to get all the stakeholders on board.Founder LEHO suggested eco-tourism policy may be discussed in a workshop in this regard.

Mathur appreciated LEHO’s effort for drafting the eco-tourism policy framework.

Another delegation from Make My Trip (MMT) led by Founder of Wisdom Himalayan Voyages Pvt. Ltd, Stany Wangchok, shared their plan to tie up with homestays in Ladakh to facilitate local tourism and encourage entrepreneurs. They informed about their plan to provide training to the homestay owners to handle guests professionally. They requested for facilitation and assistance from the Administration. LG Mathur stressed on the need to provide an experience of local culture and traditions, including local food, to the tourists.