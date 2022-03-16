Khattar bats for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Speaking in the Haryana Assembly during the discussion on the Calling Attention Motion brought by Kiran Choudhry, Abhay Chautala and other MLAs in the House today, the CM said under PMFBY, compensation ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 35,000 is being given to them for insured crops.

On the damage caused to Rabi crops due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, Khattar said compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre was given for the loss of damaged crops in the absence of an insurance scheme.

“Our government has, however, increased this amount to Rs 15,000 per acre from this year. After the crop insurance, the amount of compensation per acre given to the farmers is high, therefore all the MLAs should motivate farmers for taking up the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” he added.

The CM also informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have to pay two per cent and 5 per cent premium according to the crops, which amounts to Rs 500 to Rs 700 only. The balance amount of premium is borne by the Central and state governments, he said.

Khattar said the soil from the fields is lifted for the brick kiln or other uses and many times the farmer himself lifts the soil from his field for commercial purposes like construction of road, canal or any other project where the soil is required. Later their ground-level goes two to three feet down as compared to other nearby fields and this becomes the major cause of waterlogging. The CM also appealed to the members to motivate farmers to use such waterlogged fields for fisheries.