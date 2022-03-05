Jai Ram, Agnihotri spar over statistics in HP budget 2022-23

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday sparred over statistics in the budget for 2022-23 with both of them accusing each other of presenting wrong facts.

While participating in the budget debate, Agnihotri said the budget seems to be a request (antim ardas) in front of the electorate ahead of assembly polls in the state for getting their mandate.

“The budget document has projected 8.3 per cent growth rate in the financial year 2021-22 which is impossible if we compare it with minus 6.2 in 2020-21. I want to ask what magic you have done to make such a turnaround in the economy,” he said, while terming it as mere hollow statistics.

He criticised the state budget for 2022-23 as a document of mismanagement which would push the state towards bankruptcy.

He stated that the state government has only presented lies in the budget document and it tried to hide facts on fiscal debt and loan liabilities of the state.

In addition, there is no mention on resource generation or mobilisation, he said while asking the state government to list austerity measures to curb the wasteful expenditure during his tenure to curb fiscal debt.

He accused Thakur government of utilising government funds for party functions and said the government failed to address the concern of employees on the old pension scheme and policy for outsource employees.

He lashed at the government for filing FIR against 44 employees for their protest for seeking old pension and added the government meted out injustice to them and also to unemployed youth as no measures were announced for job creation.

While countering Agnihotri’s allegations, Jai Ram Thakur said the opposition members shouldn’t distort facts and cry foul or scams without any concrete evidence.

“We know that being in opposition you have to criticize the state government as no one expects appreciation nor we don’t want it on various people centric measures announced for the poor and needy,” he added.

He also accused the opposition leader for spreading lies on debt liabilities of the state and said no government is able to run its affairs without borrowing. But during our tenure, loans were necessitated due to Covid pandemic while the previous Congress government took debt just for their luxuries as there was no pandemic-like situation.

He added that various schemes which were announced in the budget were just extensions of previous one which were started in the first year of BJP rule and these were strengthened by the government.