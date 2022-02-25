HP NGO gets UN’s Zero Project award

The initiative of Kullu based NGO Samphia Foundation ‘Therapy on Wheels’ to provide free therapy to disabled persons was on Friday conferred with Zero Project award by United Nations at Vienna in Austria.

The founder of the NGO Shruti More Bhardwaj said it is a proud moment for the country to get Zero Project award for India’s first Therapy Van initiated by Samphia Foundation of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh at Vienna.

Expressing happiness, she stated it is a matter of great pride and motivation for our centre that Therapy on Wheels has been recognized at international level.

“The UN shortlisted 76 projects out of 30 countries selected for the Zero Project Award which are doing exemplary and innovative work in the field of disability. It is a great achievement for the Samphia Foundation to be one of them.

Samphia Foundation is providing therapy facilities to differently abled children in Kullu district, Akhara Bazar in their centre ‘Aash Bal Vikas Kendra’. Therapy on Wheels is an initiative of Samphia Foundation in which for the past one year, all therapy services are being provided to those differently-abled children in the district who are unable to come to Aash Child Development Centre due to barriers.

Ever since the Therapy on Wheels project has come to the fore, it has become the centre of attraction for its technical facilities because it is the first such project in India in which therapy services are provided to the disabled inside a vehicle,” she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur had appreciated the efforts of the foundation in the past.

Therapy on Wheels funded by IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, New Delhi) includes all therapeutic equipment needed for Physiotherapy, Speech and Occupational Therapy.