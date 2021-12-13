HP introduce bill to reduce land disputes, legal cases

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday introduced HP Abadi Deh (Record of Right) Bill 2021 to enable people of rural areas to use their properties as financial assets, creation of land records for rural planning, reduce land disputes, and legal cases.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj presented the bill in the house in the absence of Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur on the third day of the ongoing winter session at Tapovan in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

The bill was introduced as the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has an ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improved Technology in Village Areas) to record and resolve land rights of people within the area of Abadi Deh.

The aim of the legislation is to bring financial stability to the citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans, to create accurate land records for rural planning.

Besides, it will lead to the creation of survey infrastructure and Geographic Information System (GIS) maps that can be leveraged by the department for their use.

The bill also aims to support the preparation of better quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps and reducing property-related disputes and legal cases.

The Abadi Deh area in Himachal is not assessed to land revenue and the area has remained without recording of rights of the proprietors, preparation of record, or the marking of boundaries by carrying out a survey.

This has over the years resulted in disputes about the demarcation of boundaries and identification of rights in the dwelling and other areas, besides causing hardship in the effective transfer of rights.