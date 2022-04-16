HP Guv lauds Sansad mobile health service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday lauded Sansad mobile health service for providing health services to the people at their doorsteps.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a medical camp at Una organized by Prayas organisation on completion of four years of Sansad mobile health service.

He also flagged off four Mobile Health Vans for Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Jawan Paragpur and Dehra assembly constituencies amd also inaugurated 600th camp of Mobile Cancer Detection Bus.

During the medical camp people were examined by doctors of renowned medical institutions of North India.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Prayas organisation and said that the institute achieved success within four years and said the organisation started with three mobile units and were now running 32 units covering 23 Assembly Constituencies in 7th districts. Sansad mobile health service was providing medical test facilities alongwith free drug and treatment to the people of the state at their doorstep, which in itself was a unique initiative, he added.

The Governor felicitated the doctors of various medical institutions serving in the Medical Camp including members of 14 Mobile Health Services Unit.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur highlighted the various activities of Sansad mobile health service and appreciated the efforts of Prayas organisation in successfully carrying out philanthropic activities in the state.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar and 6th State Finance Commission Chairman Satpal Singh Satti also expressed their views on this occasion.