HP Guv, CM condoles demise legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In his condolence message, the Governor said this loss to the music world by her death could never be fulfilled and her whole life went into the practice of music.

He stated that she was related to Goa as her father Dinanath Mangeshkar belonged to Goa.

The contribution made by Lata Mangeshkar, whom everyone used to call Lata didi, in the field of music was incomparable, which could never be forgotten. Lata didi sang many songs in different languages but in her singing, musical practice and austerity were exposed.

It seems that the music star has broken with the passing of Lata didi. She was a melodious singer and soft spoken, which was difficult to compensate for, he added.

The Governor prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief on the passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital today.

Thakur said Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away is an irreparable loss to the Nation. Her death has created an irrevocable vacuum and would be remembered by the generation to come for her great contribution to the World of Music, he added.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members and her fans all over the world to bear this irreparable loss.