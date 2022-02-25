HP bans strikes, demonstrations by govt employees

Amid the padayatra that was conducted by the government employees to seek old pension, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday banned all kinds of strikes and demonstrations, especially during the assembly session.

The government has warned them that if they are found indulging in unlawful activities, they can be placed under suspension or removed from service.

A notification in this regard was issued by Under Secretary, Personnel department Balbir Singh in which it mentioned pendown strikes and protests during working hours which led to confinement of officials and others.

“If any employee or group, association of employees under any nomenclature indulge in any form of strike or demonstration or boycott work or give notice conveying their intention will be viewed seriously, especially during assembly session.

The government will not release salary, wages, emoluments of such employees for the day or days and they will be placed under suspension or removed from service immediately if they indulge in such activities,” the notification read.

It further stated that such strikes are prejudicial to the public order and also involve criminal offences like wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, criminal trespass or abetment or incitement to commit offences.

By indulging such activities they are also subversive of discipline, harmful to public interest. These strikes and demonstrations cause inconvenience to the general public and sometimes damage to the public property. The participation in such activities by employees amounts to conduct is unbecoming of a government servant and would constitute good and sufficient reason to proceed against under the Rules, it adds.