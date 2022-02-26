Himachal to give Rs. 50K ex-gratia to Covid victim’s families

The kin of 1,767 persons who died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh have been granted ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal said on Saturday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour on the fourth day of ongoing budget session of state assembly, Saizal said the ex-gratia to the kin of deceased is being granted as per the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority.

Till date, 4,146 persons have died due to Coronavirus and 2,112 persons have applied for compensation, of which 1,767 persons have been granted ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each as per NDMA guidelines while 341 claims are still pending, the Minister said.

“The compensation is being granted to legal heirs of the victims and they will require a certificate mentioning that a person has died due Covid infection,” he said, adding the certificate should be verified by the competent authority.

In another query, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has ended its agreement with Sky One company as the helicopter provided was developing snags on regular intervals.

He was replying to a query of Congress MLA Mohan Lal Brakta on providing helicopter services to the residents of remote Dodra Kwar area of Shimla.

Thakur said Sky One company’s contract for chopper operations has been cancelled for the helicopter continues to develop technical snags. The state government is now arranging a new helicopter for operations.

He assured Brakta that the state government will make arrangements for chopper if there is need in the Dodra Kwar area but the government didn’t have a helicopter for operation for the time being.

It is worth mentioning here that the HP government has purchased a 22-seater helicopter three months back on a charge of Rs 5 lakh per hour per flight but it used to develop technical snags on regular intervals.