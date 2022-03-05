Haryana : Power discom assistant held for accepting Rs 15000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant of the state’s power distribution company, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15000 from a government contractor.

Sharing the information on Saturday, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson informed the arrested accused identified as Devender Singh was posted in Sub Division, Babain, Kurukshetra.

Complainant, a government contractor of the electricity department, submitted a complaint against Chand Ram, junior engineer and his assistant, Devender Singh in which he had stated that both the accused had demanded Rs 15000 for facilitating payment of bills amounting to Rs 97000.

On the basis of a complaint, Vigilance laid a trap and caught Devender Singh, Assistant red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 as gratification in the presence of duty magistrate.A case in this connection has been registered against both accused and further investigation is in progress.