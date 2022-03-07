Haryana govt to regularise 845 colonies

Haryana government has decided to regularise 845 colonies falling within the limits of municipalities with less civic amenities and infrastructure.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the budget session of the Haryana Assembly today, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said for the regularisation of these colonies, applications were invited from the Resident Welfare Association and developers on the portal by the town and country planning department.

Gupta said notification was issued on 10 September 2021 to amend the Haryana Management of Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016 which lacks civic amenities and infrastructure.

According to the amendment, the condition of construction work on 50 per cent of the plots in the new colony before 31 March 2015 has been removed.

Further, all the colonies have been divided into category-wise groups, which include colonies with built-up area up to 25 percent, between 25 and 50 per cent, between 50 and 75 percent and colonies with more than 75 per cent built-up area.

The minister said about 1,300 applications were received for regularization of colonies. These colonies or any other colony will be declared as areas lacking civic amenities and infrastructure after following due process of law on fulfilling the criteria as stated vide letter dated 14 February 2020.