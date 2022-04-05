Haryana govt offices to display anti-corruption helpline numbers

Haryana government has asked all the state government offices to display anti-corruption toll-free helpline numbers in their premises.

An official spokesperson on Tuesday said toll-free number 1800-180-2022 and a shorter four-digit number 1064 which are currently functional at State Vigilance Bureau Headquarter, Panchkula to facilitate the lodging of complaints by aggrieved persons, will be displayed in the government offices.

He said these helpline numbers have been active since long, but these numbers have not been properly displayed in government offices across the state. As a result, people are not aware and face difficulty in lodging complaints about corruption in government offices with the State Vigilance Bureau, the spokesperson said.

All the administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, boards, corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrars of universities have been requested to display these numbers at prominent places in their offices so that the general public may lodge their complaints with the Vigilance Bureau, Haryana without any difficulty.