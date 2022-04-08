Haryana fulfills the target of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ mission

Haryana has fulfilled the target of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ mission two years before the target set by the Union government.

Additional chief secretary, Haryana public health engineering department, AK Singh said the state has successfully completed the target of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ ((tap water in every home) mission.

“Although the Central government has set a deadline of 2024 to achieve this goal, due to the efforts of the Haryana Government, a target of connecting 100 percent households with ‘Nal Se Jal’ has been successfully completed in the year 2022 across the state,” he said.

“Not only this, with this achievement, Haryana has also ranked among the top three best performing states in the country under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ mission,” Singh added.

After holding a review meeting with the superintendent engineers of the public health engineering department of the state, Singh said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Jal Jeevan Mission in August 2019 in order to improve the lives of the people by ensuring clean water from taps in every household in the rural areas of the country.

“In Haryana also, this mission was implemented to make provision of water supply from tap to every household in the villages. Through this mission, a continuous effort was made to liberate women from the arduous task of bringing fresh water from far off places by keeping them on their heads,” he said.

Singh said Jal Jeevan Mission was started in Haryana in the year 2019, at that time 17.66 lakh connections out of total 30.96 lakh connections had already been provided in the state.

He said Haryana had achieved 100 per cent coverage of tap connections on 1 November 2021 in 18 districts apart from Mahendragarh, Palwal, Nuh and Jind.

The additional chief secretary said now a record of providing tap connections to 100 per cent households has been set by providing 1.41 lakh tap connections in the remaining four districts of Mahendragarh, Palwal, Nuh and Jind.