Haryana Assembly: Lottery system for choosing MLAs to speak during Zero Hour

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand on Friday introduced a lottery system for choosing Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to speak during Zero Hour of the House.

Under this new practice of conducting legislative business, on the third day of the ongoing budget session of the Assembly today, 13 MLAs had put slips with their names in the box, out of which 10 slips were taken out and they were given an opportunity to speak for five minutes each.

The MLAs shared some public welfare issues along with the issues related to their Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister, who is also the Leader of the House will include these issues in his reply to the Governor’s Address.

During the Assembly session, Zero Hour is the time when MLAs can raise issues of urgent public importance. For raising matters during the Zero Hour, MLAs give the notice to the Speaker on the day of the sitting.

Although the provision of zero-hour was not scheduled as per the timetable issued for the proceedings of this Assembly Session, it was done on the request made by the members.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which commenced on 2 March 2022, also started the two sitting systems on the lines of Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary affairs minister, Kanwar Pal proposed that from today, proceedings of the House would be held in two sittings, which were unanimously supported by all the members. Therefore, today, the first sitting of the House started at 10 a.m. and continued till 1.30 p.m., while the second sitting started from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.