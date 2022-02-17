Govt to facilitate HP students’ return from Ukraine

After the Indian Embassy asked countrymen to leave Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia, Himachal Pradesh Education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Thursday said the government will help its students who were studying in Ukraine to return to their home state.

Thakur said many students from Himachal were studying in Ukraine along with 18,000 students from India and the state government will facilitate their return if they were facing any issue in the country.

“We have not received any request for return from Ukraine from the students or parents or that they are facing any issue in the country so far. If they are facing any difficulty they can report it to the Indian Embassy and the Union government will extend all possible help.

We will also strive to facilitate their return from Ukraine if parents or students come forward seeking help,” he added.

He stated that around 20,000 Indian nationals including 18,000 students are still in Ukraine and they have been asked to return to the country amid growing tensions with Russia.

Thakur further stated that offline classes in schools and colleges had started from today with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

All government and private schools in the state opened with 50 per cent capacity as per micro-plan to curb Coronavirus infection.