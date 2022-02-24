Explosives dropped by Pakistani drone recovered in Jammu’s border village

A major terror plot of Pakistan was foiled on Thursday when a cache of grenades and explosives dropped by a drone from across the border was recovered by the police in the Arnia area of Ranbirsinghpura in Jammu district.

Men of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and J&K Police recovered the consignment of arms and explosives dropped for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists.

Police said that on the basis of inputs regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan based terrorist outfits LeT and TRF on the behest of pak agency ISI, a special seach operation was launched by SOG and police and three boxes containing arms and ammunition dropped through drone during night hours were recovered in Treva village of Arnia.

The recovery includes, one pistol, six grenades, 70 bullets, 3 remote controlled IEDs, 3 detonators and other materials.

Strongly condemning the repeated drone attacks and intrusions by Pakistan in recent times, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has termed it as a matter of serious concern with regard to security of the country. The drone intrusions and attacks by Pakistan are acts of grave provocations and need to be strongly condemned and curbed.

He said such drone attacks are the recent introduction to the proxy war by Pakistan and India should strongly convey its concern and message to the hostile neighbour to desist from such provocative actions and nefarious designs.

He regretted that border situation and internal security in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened during the present regime.