Coming Soon : 455 sports nurseries in Haryana

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh on Wednesday said the state sports department has prepared a list of 455 sports nurseries to be allotted to government and private educational institutions and private sports training centers.

The names of 170 government schools, 157 private educational institutions, 81 private sports training centers and 47 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes are included in this list of feasible 455 sports nurseries, the minister said.

He clarified that this is not the final list, now a select committee will be constituted in each district and visit these shortlisted institutes and private sports training centers and inspect the sports facilities available in these institutions and the possibilities of adding those fulfilling the criteria set by the department in the final list will be explored by the department.

Singh said this apart, other educational institutions, sports training centers fulfilling the criteria will also be considered for inclusion in the final list by the department.

He said to increase transparency, the list of sports gradation certificates made in the entire state under the new sports gradation policy would also be displayed on the departmental website.

“This decision has been taken in view of the complaints received from many candidates regarding making false sports certificates for the Group D posts reserved under the sports quota,” he added.