BJP wants to replace sitting CM of HP to pacify public, claims Sisodia

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP has decided to replace the sitting Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh to pacify the growing resentment against him.

The statement from Sisodia comes a day after AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s massive roadshow in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said the Kejriwal Model of Governance has become a ray of hope for people across the nation.

“The BJP is actually in a state of shock and fears the rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his governance model,” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference here.

“Just after the visit of the AAP National Convenor they realised that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh has done nothing in the past 4.5 years and their CM has failed to bring any development in the state. Thus they are appointing Anurag Thakur (Information and Broadcasting Minister) as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister claimed.

Sisodia further said Delhi and Punjab have brought in a revolution by adopting the Arvind Kejriwal Model of Governance.

“Seeing this, people across the nation now want that Arvind Kejriwal should be given a chance in their states too. The overwhelming support received by the public in the rallies held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is an example of this factor. Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister) has proved to be a very unsuccessful Chief Minister and by removing him BJP is accepting this fact that their government has failed in Himachal Pradesh,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

“In the last 4.5 years, the BJP government in Himachal has done nothing except to deceive the people and break their hopes,” Sisodia added.