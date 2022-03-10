How BJP successfully managed the electoral battle

The BJP victory in four of the five states where the Assembly elections were held gains significance as it comes despite some major issues that could have upset its applecart.

The farmers’ protests, increase in prices of petroleum products and anti-incumbency were some of the major issues that Opposition parties raised to discredit the BJP governments.

But as in any electoral battle, what really matters in the end is which party won. Four of the five states will see the BJP governments again. It was obviously Narendra Modi’s magic that seems to have brought the saffron party back to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the controversial farm laws was one such move that snatched a major issue from the Opposition. The victory also gains prominence as it was the result of a well-organised and strategically-managed campaign.

It was for the first time that the party had gone into the polls after the construction of the Ram temple started at Ayodhya. The RSS also helped the party in campaigning at the grassroots, particularly in UP. Aggressive campaigning by Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P.Nadda and the entire team responsible for UP, ensured that the Opposition’s campaign against the centre and the state government was neutralised.

The party assessed the situation well in time to project Yogi Adityanath as its chief minister candidate despite the fact that he was challenged by Keshav Prasad Maurya. The monk was given the charge to lead the party and the decision proved right.

He has played the most significant role in leading the party to a second successive victory in the state which had been replacing the ruling dispensation after every tenure for the last 36 years. His victory has added to his standing in the party set-up.

The BJP’s decision to replace the CM of Uttarakhand twice nullified the anti-incumbency factor and brought the hilly state back into the party’s fold. The Congress which did the same experiment in Punjab by changing its chief minister, however, failed to get the desired result.

The BJP was also able to improve its numbers in Goa and Manipur where it was already in power.

The BJP has now proved that its election management is far better than the rest of the parties. With Modi remaining the most favourite politician in the country, it is not going to be easy for any other party to replace the saffron party not just at the national level but also in states.