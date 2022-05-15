BJP core committee of Karnataka recommends MLC ticket for Vijayendra

Son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra has been recommended as the candidate in the forthcoming MLC election in Karnataka. It was decided by the BJP leaders of the BJP core committee in the meeting held at Jagannath Bhavan of Malleswaram. His name has been forwarded to the party’s central election committee which will take the final call.

It is learned from the sources that a consensus has been reached in the state unit of the party that Vijayendra should be inducted into the ministry during the next reshuffle. A person has to be either an MLA or MLC to become a minister.

Lately, Vijayendra has grown in stature in the party. He was appointed as vice president of the state BJP and thereafter he has been touring the state and getting good responses, especially from the youth.

People are already seeing Vijayendra as the successor of Yediyurappa, his father. Moreover, he has good relations with the high command and a strong support base in the state unit of the party. Yediyurappa is also putting his weight behind his son and pushing up to take up more responsibilities in the party and lobbying hard for his son to become a cabinet minister in the state. The election of MLC will be held on June 3 and

In its Saturday meeting, the BJP core committee of Karanatak ahs also recommended the candidature of general secretaries of the state unit of the party Mahesh Tenginakayi and Siddaraju, the former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Geeta Vivekananda, Dalit leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Lingaraj Patil and Narendra Babu.

The BJP core committee has also recommended the name of Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy vice president of the state unite Nirmal Kumar Surana, and Prakash Shetty.