ADGP Mukesh Singh stresses exercises ahead of Amaranath pilgrimage

Mukesh Singh accompanied by DIG Vivek Gupta reviewed the security arrangements at the Lakhanpur corridor in Kathua district that is the roadlink of J&K with Punjab and is used by pilgrims reaching here by road from across the country.

The ADGP also inspected the Rajbagh police station on the highway.

He emphasized upon strengthening of interstate check points and National Highway posts to keep check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities in view of forthcoming pilgrimage.

He also sought firsthand information regarding measures for tackling different situations.

The ADGP emphasized upon the officers to strengthen intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli reviewed anti-drone measures and security arrangements in the areas bordering Pakistan in Jammu district.

He also took stock of arrangements at the counter-insurgency front.

The SSP visited police stations in the border area and also the BSF posts at Jabowal and Trewa in the Arnia sector where Pakistani drones have been sighted. He especially reviewed the anti-drone measures put in place by police and other security forces in border areas in the sub division and asked field deployments to maintain highest level of alertness to foil any drone dropping attempt.

Kohli had detailed review of security scenario in border areas and took firsthand review of deployment especially in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of border police posts to further make the border grid a fool proof security line.