Follow Us:
  1. Home / States / 3 belonging to J&K killed in Himachal road accident

3 belonging to J&K killed in Himachal road accident

“The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident,” a police officer said.

IANS | Jammu | January 16, 2022 11:54 pm

West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, accident

Photo: IANS

Three persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district were killed on Sunday, while one person was injured in Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh in a road accident.

“The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident,” a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bashir Ahmed, son of Samad Sheikh; Bashir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammad, and Mohammad Iqbal, son of Ghulam Mohammad. The injured has been identified as Ghulam Nabi, son of Sultan Mohammad.

“All these persons were from block Loran, tehsil Mandi in Poonch district and had gone to work as labourers to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh,” the police officer said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

9th National Women Ice Hockey Championship gets underway in Lahaul Spiti
HP BJP chief, Education minister test positive for Covid
HP Guv, CM greet people on Makar Sankranti