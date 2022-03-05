205 kg ganja patti seized, three held

Continuing its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three accused after recovering 2.05 quintals of ganja patti (cannabis) worth about Rs 35 lakh in Hansi police district.

Sharing this information on Saturday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a huge cache of narcotics was seized after STF Hisar unit checked a canter bearing the Haryana registration number on getting inputs that a vehicle carrying drugs. The canter, which was piloted by a car, was intercepted and when searched 2.05 kg of ganja patti was recovered.

The arrested accused were identified as Bijender aka Bandal, truck driver and Parveen, co-driver. Third accused piloting the canter in a car identified as Vikas, a resident of Ghirai in Hansi, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate case, police have recovered seven kilogram 50 gram of charas from the possession of two accused in Panipat district. The value of seized charas is around Rs Eight lakh.