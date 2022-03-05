149 HP students still stranded, 309 rescued from war torn Ukraine: Jai Ram

A total of 149 students from Himachal Pradesh are still stranded while 309 have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and the Union government is making efforts to safely bring them back, state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Issuing a suo moto statement in the state assembly on the eighth day of the ongoing budget session, Thakur said many students have been evacuated to neighbouring countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government was bringing them back to India and many flights had been pressed into service to evacuate them.

The number of flights had increased in recent days and a large number of Indian nationals had been safely brought to the country.

So far, 309 Himachali students had returned to the state and the HP government had put in place arrangements to ensure their safe journey to their native places, he added.

Thakur stated that the government is in constant touch with family members of the students stranded in Ukraine and efforts are being made for their safe journey by maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He expressed concern of war between Russia and Ukraine and added some students are still stranded in war zones of Kharkiv and Sumi while others had managed to reach safe zones from Kharkiv.