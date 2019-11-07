Surprised by the batting technique of Australia batsman Steve Smith, former Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar said had Smith been playing during his time, the Rawalpindi Express would’ve tried to hurt the 30-year-old batter in order to stop him from scoring runs.

“I do not know how he does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him. But it’s impossible to hurt this guy, he’s playing so well, he’s one of a kind. Wish him best of luck,” Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Smith, who made his return in international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his role in the Sandpaper Gate incident, has been in immense form. He had an incredible Ashes series in England as he amassed 774 runs at a staggering average of 110.57 in the seven innings he played.

On Tuesday, the classy right-hander scored an unbeaten 80 off just 51 deliveries to help Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match rubber.

“After his comeback, he has scored tons of runs. Some people were saying he is not a T20 player but he has proven them wrong,” Akhtar said.

However, Smith, who averages 27.48 in 35 matches in the shortest format of the game, believes he needs to improve his record in T20I cricket.

“If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it’s not crash hot,” Smith was quoted as saying by the ICC.

After the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan got washed out, Smith boasted his class to outplay the Men in Green on Tuesday. Hence, the Aussies lead the series 1-0.

The two teams meet next on Friday in the third and final T20I.