All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Friday said that the federation and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is working with football’s global governing body FIFA to come up with an earliest possible timeline to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The tournament was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am happy to share that we are working with #FIFA to choose a new and earliest possible timeline to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup,” Patel tweeted. “The LOC and FIFA are working in close collaboration to finalise new dates keeping health and safety a priority.”

Patel also said that the AIFF is in discussions to work on the age criteria for the World Cup. With the possibility of the tournament being held next year, many players could end up falling out of the maximum age bracket for participating in it.

“We are also in discussions with #FIFA to keep the age criteria of U-17 Women’s World Cup the same as originally planned, so that all the players who have been working very hard to prepare for the tournament,do not miss an opportunity to play due to the postponement,” said Patel.

The tournament was initially scheduled to kick off in November but FIFA had announced the postponement of all its upcoming tournaments, including the U-17 World Cup as the coronavirus pandemic started spreading around the world.