India wicketkeeper-batswoman Tanya Bhatia on Thursday said that she is ready to bat at any position the team wants her to.

Notably, there has been a lot of shuffling in the Indian batting order at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup and this has kept the wicketkeeper’s position unfixed so far.

Tanya, who had opened the innings in India’s second match against Bangladesh, batted at number 3 position in game against New Zealand on Thursday. However, in the opening match against Australia, she didn’t get to bat despite India going 4 wickets down in the game.

“I’m ready to bat wherever the team wants me to bat. I can bat well up the order and I know I’m capable of scoring runs there,” Taniya said as quoted by IANS.

In the second match, which India won by 18 runs, the right-handed batter scored only 2 runs, whereas, in the succeeding encounter against the Kiwis, which India won by 3 runs, she scored 23.

With the win on Thursday, India became the first team to advance to the semifinals of the ongoing biennial event in Australia.

“We’re in a really positive position,” said Taniya, adding, “We’ve been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we’ve got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well.”

On Thursday, Shafali’s 46-run knock off 34 balls saw India pip New Zealand in a closely-fought encounter.

“We’re playing well, it’s just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform, but I think Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility,” said Taniya.