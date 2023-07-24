Who is Alexandra Popp? German striker leads team to victory in women’s World Cup

Amidst the fervor of the Women’s World Cup, one player who has been the driving force behind her team’s impressive victory is German striker Alexandra Popp. The striker showcased her prowess, leading her team to a resounding 6-0 triumph over debutants Morocco in Melbourne on Monday. As the world’s eyes are fixed on her performance, let’s take a closer look at who Alexandra Popp truly is.

Hailing from Germany, Alexandra Popp-Höppe has made a name for herself as a footballer and an Olympic gold medalist. Currently playing as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team, she has previously represented FCR 2001 Duisburg and 1. FFC Recklinghausen.

Recognized for her exceptional skills, Popp was honored as the German Footballer of the Year in 2014 and 2016. Moreover, in February 2019, she was appointed as the captain of the national team, a testament to her leadership and prowess on the field.

Popp’s journey to success started at Gesamtschule Berger Feld in Gelsenkirchen, a prestigious “elite school of football” certified by the German Football Association. Remarkably, she was the only female student at the school and had to obtain a special permit to attend.

Popp trained with junior players from FC Schalke 04, a German men’s Bundesliga side. After completing her 12th-grade education with a Fachabitur diploma, Popp pursued her passion for football and became a zookeeper at Tierpark Essehof in Lehre after completing a three-year apprenticeship.

Besides her football career, Popp has also declared herself a fan of Borussia Dortmund in interviews, showcasing her passion for the sport beyond the field.

Popp’s journey has not been without challenges. In the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017, she missed the tournament due to injury, impacting Germany’s performance as they suffered a quarter-final defeat to Denmark.

However, Popp’s determination and skill have continued to shine on the international stage. She took on the role of captain for Germany in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and made her 100th appearance for the national team in a match against Nigeria during the round of 16, where she scored the opening goal. Her impressive performances continued in Euro 2022, where she scored both of Germany’s goals in their semi-final victory against France.