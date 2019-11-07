West Indies women on Wednesday announced their 14-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India beginning November 9.

The team will be led by Stafanie Taylor, who became the Player of the Series in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series between the two sides which the Women in Blue won 2-1.

The squad also welcomes right-arm medium-fast bowler Shakera Selman. The 30-year-old, who last played for the national team in June this year, was left out of the ongoing ODI series as an injury precaution to ensure her full fitness and availability for the T20I series.

“Following the ODI series, the majority of the squad has been retained,” said Ann Browne-John, West Indies’ women’s selector. “Chinelle Henry will hopefully be fit and ready to go again after being sidelined through concussion after the first ODI.

“Shakera Selman will bring her experience to this team to add more firepower to the bowling attack. The team has always had good performances in T20 matches and this series is vital preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” she added.

The first two matches of the series, slated for November 9 and 10, will be played at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia. The series will then move at the National Stadium in Guyana where the remaining three matches will be played on November 14, 17 and 20.

This is the final home T20I series for the West Indies before the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting in February 2020.

Here is the squad:

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shermaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond