Thanking players of both the teams for playing in the adverse atmospheric conditions of Delhi, newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised the valiant effort of the Bangladeshi players that fetched the latter their first-ever T20I win over India on Sunday.

Post Bangladesh’s victory, Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh .. (sic)”

In the smog-hit first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mushfiqur Rahim single-handedly fired Bangladesh to the historic feat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls after choking the fancied hosts to a fighting total. Rahim’s blitzkrieg included 8 boundaries and a six.

As cricket took centre stage despite severe pollution, Bangladesh negotiated the pitch much better than India, who made 148 for six on a sticky surface, courtesy 41 from Shikhar Dhawan.

For Bangladesh, Amiunul Islam was the pick of the bowler with the figures of 2 for 22.

Chasing 149, Bangladesh overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first-ever win against India in nine meetings.

At one stage, Bangladesh needed 22 off the last 12 balls and the match could have gone either way, but Rahim smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team’s favour.

The two teams meet next in Rajkot for the second T20I match on Thursday.