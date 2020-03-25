Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the Indian government to enforce a lockdown in the country, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has urged people to maintain social distancing in a language they understand the best, cricket.

“In sporting terms, there is only one way to get rid of coronavirus. As it (coronavirus) is trying to play a big shot, you have to spread your fielders and send them to the fence to follow social distancing. Doing so will help you get coronavirus caught near the ropes,” Kaif said in the video.

Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, Kaif wrote, “Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown. Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice.”

Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown. Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice 🙏🏼#JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/F7dpRNeZmO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2020