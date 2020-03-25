Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the Indian government to enforce a lockdown in the country, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has urged people to maintain social distancing in a language they understand the best, cricket.
“In sporting terms, there is only one way to get rid of coronavirus. As it (coronavirus) is trying to play a big shot, you have to spread your fielders and send them to the fence to follow social distancing. Doing so will help you get coronavirus caught near the ropes,” Kaif said in the video.
Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, Kaif wrote, “Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown. Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a complete lockdown in India for 21 days in an attempt to restrict people from gathering in large numbers and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already infected more than 500 people and killed 11 in India.
“Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home. We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people. The experts themselves have advised across the globe that the only effective way to fight the virus is social distancing,” PM said.