Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli dropped an inspirational message for the RCB fans to back the team in the auction.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the RCB, Kohli was seen addressing the fans of the Bengaluru team as “The Bold Army” and thanked them for showering “so much love and affection” over the players and the team for so many years.

The video with the caption “All set for the #IPLAuction? The Captain has a message for you”, saw Kohli urging the fans to rally behind the team and back them in the upcoming auction, to be held in Kolkata.

“Hi Guys, a big hello to all the RCB fans the bold army, from whom I’ve received so much love and affection over the years and as you all know for the upcoming season the auction is coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike and Simon are doing a tremendous job,” Kohli was seen saying in the video.

“We’ve had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020, so, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial forever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out w