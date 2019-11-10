Australia swashbuckling opener batsman David Warner, who recently returned to international cricket after serving one-year-long ban because of his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate Scandal, is in the form

of his life.

Such staggering are Warner’s records since his return that the southpaw is being believed to be a superhuman. However, his daughter Ivy Mae wants to be a player like Indian captain Virat Kohli.

In a video posted by David Warner on the social media, Mae can be seen batting and repeatedly claiming “I’m Virat Kohli”.

“I’m not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli. Caption This??” wrote Warner on Instagram with the video of his daughter playing cricket.

Notably, Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008 after leading the India U-19 team to World Cup glory, is one of the most followed and admired sportsperson at the moment across the globe.

The 31-year-old Indian star is at the peak of his career and his popularity is on the rise with every passing day as it was evident from the results of a recent study conducted on cricket which revealed Indian cricketers as the top three most researched players globally with the Indian skipper leading the charts.