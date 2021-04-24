Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli says that he is gearing up to share more of himself in short video format on social media, to have authentic conversations with fans globally.

“The short video app gives me a new place to share moments from my life and to have authentic conversations with my fans across the globe,” says the star cricketer.

Viral will create a series of short videos that will contain cricket action, quirky scripted fun, hashtag challenges and interactive sessions for fans.

The cricketer has collaborated with MX TakaTak for the venture.