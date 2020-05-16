The Venezuelan Football Federation has called an end to its first division season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Football Federation said on Friday the country’s quarantine measures made it impossible to finish the competition within the country’s annual football calendar, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The result of the games played have been annulled, as has the league table,” the statement read.

Venezuela’s top flight was suspended after six rounds on March 12, just a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

Zamora led the standings with five wins from six matches, two points ahead of second-placed Caracas.

The Venezuelan Football Federation said it had yet to decide upon mechanisms that define which clubs will play in next year’s Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.